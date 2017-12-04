Sunday’s TV Ratings: Carol Burnett Anniversary Special Draws 15 Million Viewers

CBS’ Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special drew in record numbers, but it wasn’t the leader of the pack for Sunday night TV ratings.

The winner of the night by and far goes to NBC‘s NBC Sunday Night Football, which led in both audience size and the key 18-49 demo rating. The game, which pitted the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks against one another, drew in 16.2 million viewers and a 5.2 rating, even with last week’s fast nationals.

But CBS‘ Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special wasn’t that far behind, nabbing an audience of 15.2 million viewers, making it the second most-watched broadcast of the night and marking the largest entertainment/non-sports special audience since February’s Academy Awards. It managed a 1.5 rating.

Over on Fox, The Simpsons raked in the second-highest demo rating of the night with a 1.7 and it captured 4.3 million viewers. Meanwhile, Ghosted (2.6 mil/1.0), Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.0), and Last Man on Earth (1.9 mil/0.8) each ticked up.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (4.5 mil/0.8) saw its audience size slip 15 percent from last week and it’s demo rating fall 33 percent. Shark Tank also saw a 10 percent dip, with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.