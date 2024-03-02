'Suits' Spinoff Casts Female Lead

Suits: L.A. has officially found its female lead. Variety reports that The First Purge star Lex Scott Davis has been cast in the upcoming spinoff on NBC. Starring alongside Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, Davis will play Erica Rollins. She is "a savvy and strong-willed rising star," according to the character description. "Erica works for Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any."

The Suits spinoff was announced not long after the actors' strike came to an end, thanks to the series' resurgence on Netflix. The official pilot description reads, "Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Lex Scott Davis is most known for her role as Nya in 2018's The First Purge and the titular character in the Lifetime movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. Along with her starring role in the short-lived CBS drama Training Day, Davis can also be seen in The L Word: Generation Q, Sweet Girl, All Rise, The Now, Florida Man, and more. It's going to be exciting to see her add Suits: L.A. to her growing filmography, and hopefully, it will be more than just the pilot.

Production for the Suits L.A. pilot is expected to kick off sometime this month in Vancouver, so it's likely even more casting news and plot details will be released soon. As of now, no stars from the original series will be starring in the spinoff, but some of them have expressed interest in returning, such as Abigail Spencer. Even if no familiar face pops up, it sounds like Suits L.A. will still be an exciting series. Hopefully, it gets picked up to series as it is still in the pilot phase. In the meantime, while fans are waiting, a Suits rewatch may be needed on Peacock and Netflix.