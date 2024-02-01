Meghan Markle Won't Star in 'Suits' Spinoff — Here's Why

More details are being released about the new Suits spinoff, but don't expect Meghan Markle or any of the other original cast to star. Deadline reports that Victoria Mahoney will be directing Suits: L.A., which is reportedly close to a pilot order at NBC. In addition, the potential spinoff will not feature any of the original cast members in the pilot. However, there is still a possibility for them to appear, likely in either a guest or recurring capacity, depending on interest.

This debunks the theory that the Duchess of Sussex could be suiting up once again as Rachel Zane or a different character. Details for one character were previously leaked, which called for an actress who more or so fit Markle's description, albeit a few details different from Rachel. Now, it seems that has officially been closed down, but there is always the potential that she and anyone else could be popping up in the new series, whether as a one-off or a multi-episode arc.

Suits: LA would not be a direct spinoff, but set in the same universe in a different city with all new characters. Production on the pilot episode is expected to begin sometime in March in Vancouver. Suits creator Aaron Korsh will serve as executive producer alongside original Eps David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein. Not much else is known about the new series, and while it is disappointing that fans won't be able to look forward to seeing their favorites return as series regulars, there is always the potential that they could swing by Los Angeles for a visit.

Following Suits' record-breaking year in streaming, the series' resurgence was almost like it was still airing new episodes. While at first it seemed like a spinoff wasn't on the table due to the strikes, it didn't take long for things to get off the ground once the writers' strike came to an end. It was announced in October that a new Suits show set in the same universe was in development from Korsh, and now it sounds like it might actually happen. Of course, Suits: L.A. still has to get through a pilot order and then a series order, but just the thought of it happening and the potential of some favorites coming back will make the wait worth it.

It might still be a while until fans know for sure whether Suits: L.A. gets the greenlight, but for now, they can watch the series on Netflix and Peacock and hope that time flies by.