‘Suits’ Alum Patrick J. Adams on Being ‘Fully Supportive’ of ‘Suits: L.A.’ Spinoff

Patrick J. Adams is the latest Suits alum to give his thoughts on the upcoming Suits: L.A. spinoff. The actor starred on the USA Network legal drama as Mike Ross for the first seven seasons, and he told TV Insider he’s “fully supportive” of the new series. “I’ve always told Aaron [Korsh] I’m eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on – so to speak – if it feels right,” he shared.

As of now, the new series won’t have any original cast members return, but many have expressed interest or, at the very least, expressed their support. “People are excited about it,” Adams added. “But for now, our focus Suits-wise is this podcast that we launched two weeks ago.” Adams and co-star Sarah Rafferty have their own Suits rewatch podcast, Sidebar, where they watch episodes, discuss their time on the series, share behind-the-scenes secrets, and even bring on special guests.

SUITS: L.A. — “Pilot” — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Ted Black

“It’s a job that changed my life forever and I don’t know why, but I just put it in the rear view,” Adams said. “It was so big and so crazy, and I couldn’t wrap my head around it that when it was over, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s just move on to the next thing.’” When Suits had its big resurgence last year, that brought Adams back to the show. “That really forced [Sarah and me] to go, ‘Wait, let’s really reckon with that. What was that, and why have I never watched it, and what am I avoiding? What is that?’ So in every way, I’m sort of turning back and facing Suits in a way that I hadn’t before, and it’s been, thus far, just an amazing process, really fun to reconnect with the fans,” he said.

Per NBC, starring Arrow’s Stephen Amell, Suits: L.A. will center on former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

Meanwhile, Patrick J. Adams is hoping that his Sidebar podcast “leads to more in the Suits universe.” He added that he would certainly “would love to shoot in L.A. My god, they’re so lucky to be doing that.” A Mike Ross return is always possible, but fans will just have to wait and see when Suits: L.A. comes soon to NBC.