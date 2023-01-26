'Succession' Season 4 Trailer, Premiere Date Released

HBO released a new trailer for Succession Season 4 Thursday, confirming the specific premiere date for new episodes. The 90-second trailer was packed with the expected verbal barbs from the Roy family, which was left shattered at the end of Season 3 thanks to Logan's momentous decision and Tom's betrayal. More importantly, though, Willa and Connor are finally getting married!

The trailer opens with Roman (Kernan Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) still putting up a united front following their disastrous attempt to revolt against their father. Kerry (Zoe Winters) called up Roman to let the siblings know that Logan (Brian Cox) is ready to contact them on the phone, but they won't talk to Logan unless he apologizes and they hear his voice.

Shiv and Tom (Matthew Macfayden) will face marital problems. After all, how can she trust a husband who betrayed her confidence? This later leads Tom to ask Logan if his position in Waystar would be safe if he and Shiv break up. The pressure only gets more intense from that point, as the children and Logan try their best to outmaneuver each other. In the midst of all this chaos, Willa (Justine Lupe) and Connor (Alan Ruck) finally get married. Their timing could not be more perfect.

The trailer does include at least one great moment between Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun). "Every move is crucial," Tom said. "Like Israel-Palestine, Greg, but harder... and much more important." Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson join the Succession cast this season.

Season 4 could be the penultimate year of Succession since the producers have hinted that Season 5 could be its last. In an interview with The Times in September 2022, Brian Cox said he thinks there is a chance Season 4 could even be the last year. "I don't know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one's had their contracts renewed," Cox said. "Who knows how long it will go on?"

The Emmy-winner went on to call out Showtime's Billions, which was renewed for a seventh season and will live on without original star Damian Lewis. "We don't want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions," Cox said, via IndieWire. "That's past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

Succession has won 13 Emmys during its first three seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series twice. New episodes begin airing on HBO on March 24. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.