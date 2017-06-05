‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Wraps, Cast Reveals Instagram Pics

The latest season of Stranger Things has finished filming, with the cast turning to Instagram to alert their followers of the show’s progress, as well as share their appreciation of their fellow cast and crew members.

Millie Bobbie Brown plays Eleven on the series, a mysterious girl with extraordinary abilities. On Instagram, Brown addressed her new co-star, Sadie Sink, saying, “I love you with all my heart.”

She also shared photos of many of her other young co-stars, saying, “Finn thank you for making me laugh! Gaten, thank you for being there for me throughout everything. Caleb, my older brother thank you for protecting me no matter what! And Noah, thank you for being my partner in crime ❤️ can’t wait for everyone to see this season as it’s epic! This wouldn’t have happened without the crew!”

The cast is clearly tightly-knit, which helped earn them the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Wolfhard also took to Instagram to share many behind-the-scenes photos and videos that show how much fun the cast has together.

Wolfhard added the caption, “Today I wrap Stranger things 2! It was an amazing timeZ I love the cast and crew so FREAKIN much,” followed by tagging his co-stars.

Noah Schnapp also got in on the action.

Last day of filming S2 with these guys on Saturday. I will miss everyone so much!! @sadiesink_ @finnwolfhardofficial @milliebobbybrown @therealcalebmclaughlin @gatenm123 A post shared by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

In the first season, Schnapp’s character was trapped in the “Upside Down,” meaning he didn’t get to spend much time interacting with his co-stars. From the looks of things, that’s about to change, as the second season will reportedly explore how his character is adjusting to a “normal” life after the terrifying events he suffered through.

Stranger Things Season 2 will be available on Netflix on October 31.

