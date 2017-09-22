‘Stranger Things’ Scores Five Creative Arts Emmys

A week ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, Stranger Things has already scored big, thanks to its accolades from this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Netflix series scored awards for Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series, Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At next week’s ceremony, it will compete for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (David Harbour), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Millie Bobby Brown) and Outstanding Drama Series.

Considering the show leans heavily into sci-fi and horror elements, it’s both surprising and refreshing to see that the Emmy Awards don’t focus solely on sitcoms and various incarnations of hospital-based dramas. However, HBO’s Game of Thrones has been a regular staple of the Emmy Awards since its debut, which has helped shine a light on what a TV series can accomplish regardless of its genre.

Earlier this year, Stranger Things received an award from the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. With the cast being predominantly young, the award was a testament to their chemistry and made fans even more excited for the upcoming season.

SAG isn’t the only one to recognize the skills of the young cast, with Stephen King recently revealing to Yahoo! Movies how big of a fan he is of the series.

“I’ve said before in various interviews — and it’s true of Tom Taylor in The Dark Tower, too — child actors seem a lot better than they were in my own younger days,” King reveals. “It’s eerie how good some of them are. Finn is a terrific young actor, and he was perfect to play Ritchie [in IT]. It’s not the same character that he plays in Stranger Things, but he’s terrific. And the girl, Millie Bobby Brown, she’s terrific. She’s never really done anything before, and she just shines.”

Considering King was one of the biggest inspirations for the show’s narrative and tone, his approval might be more important than any other award.

You can tune in to the Primetime Emmy Awards this Sunday night to see if the series wins any additional awards.