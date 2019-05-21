‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Dropped From ‘The Chi,’ Netflix Film Over Alleged Misconduct

Jason Mitchell will not be returning to The Chi. The actor has been removed from the cast ahead of Season 3, according to Deadline.

Mitchell was reportedly removed from the show amid serious misconduct allegations, which prompted representatives at UTA to move to stop representing him. The actor, who also appeared in Straight Outta Compton, has reportedly dropped out of an upcoming Netflix film called Desperados, too. His decision to exit the film was reportedly the first in a series of departures for him.

A rep at Good Universe confirmed his departure from the Netflix film, Deadline reported. They declined to comment further, however.

Deadline reported that Mitchell was also dropped by his management team at Authentic. UTA and Authentic both also confirmed that he was removed, but did not release statements.

Currently, no information about the misconduct has been revealed. Deadline reported that it happened away from the set. According to the outlet, Mitchell had previously been involved in inappropriate behavior on the set of The Chi, but the situation was resolved and production moved forward with him.

Mitchell hasn’t addressed his exit from The Chi at this time. It’s unclear how the show will proceed without him, as his character — Brandon — is central to the Showtime series’ plot. Season 2 of The Chi premiered in April on the subscription cable service, and will continue airing episodes as planned through June 16. Mitchell will appear in the remainder of the show.

On The Chi, Mitchell plays a young man striving to do better for himself, his girlfriend and his family. He dreams of opening his own restaurant one day, and owns and operates a food truck. Brandon’s goals take flight after the death of his younger brother, Coogie, who is shot and killed on the streets of Chicago. Mitchell has been nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Performance In a Show for his part in the show.

Straight Outta Compton was a breakout role for Mitchell. He earned an African American Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role. Since then, he’s continued to appear in feature films, including Kong: Skull Island. He has also appeared in independent films, like Detroit. His most recent appearance, according to Indie Wire, was in Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s film, The Mustang. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival, and was released at select theaters in March. He also appeared in Mudbound.