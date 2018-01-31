Stormy Daniels Cancels Appearance on ‘The View’

A day after she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adult film star Stormy Daniels has canceled her planned Thursday morning appearance on The View following criticism of her by a guest panelist last week.

A spokeswoman for the show confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Daniels won’t appear as scheduled, but did not give a reason why.

The cancellation is likely connected to comments made on The View last Friday by guest panelist S.E. Cupp, who discussed plans for the Kimmel interview.

Cupp, an HLN commentator, questioned media interest in Daniels, and said that Bill Clinton accuser Monica Lewinsky should also be landing media interviews.

“Stormy Daniels, she’s cleaning up,” Cupp said. “She’s making a ton of money. Her career is revived. She’s just playing the hand she was dealt. No problem there. What bothers me, though, in giving her this platform — you know, Monica Lewinsky was also caught having an affair with the president. Who’s going to interview her? I’d love to see someone interview her.”

In his show Tuesday, Kimmel mentioned that he has interview Lewinsky several times.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought up the Daniels cameo on Wednesday morning, implying the interview was up in the air. “Stormy Daniels was supposed to be coming on The View,” she said. “We’re not sure if that’s happening anymore.”

Goldberg pointed out that Cupp was merely a guest on the show, and defended her for giving her opinion. Goldberg added, “You can’t really say you’re not going to come on because of that.” She also said she doesn’t “personally care” if Daniels makes her scheduled appearance.

Kimmel saw his late-night show jump to the number one spot among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night, all in debt to the interview he conducted with the alleged former mistress of Donald Trump.

During her interview, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump.

She did, however, reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported denial letter of the affair which began to circulate only recently.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today,” she then added.

Daniels has been in the news as of late next to the president’s name after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had a years-long affair with Daniels, and that Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep it quiet.

WSJ reported that President Trump‘s long-time lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged the payment just one month before the 2016 presidential election. It was made “as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.”

In another recent interview, Daniels was asked point blank, “Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?” Saying nothing, Daniels shifted her head and flashed a smirking smile.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.