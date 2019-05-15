‘Station 19’ Season 3 Premiere Delayed Until 2020

Station 19 fans will have to wait a long time before seeing new episodes after this weeks finale.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series will not return for its third season until mid-season, as ABC splits up its popular TGIT lineup placing hit drama A Million Little Things in the Thursday at 9 p.m. ET timeslot.

The change in the schedule will likely see Station 19 return for its third season sometime in early 2020, after Million Little Things wraps up its season.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told press ahead of the network’s upfronts presentation that Station 19‘s return will bring plenty of crossover events with flagship series, Grey’s Anatomy, which just recently was renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 on ABC.

Both Shondaland dramas’ connection will also sink even deeper in the upcoming season, as executive producer Krista Vernoff has been tapped to step in as showrunner for Station 19, as she also runs the hit ABC medical drama.

The change comes as series creator Stacy McKee recently stepped away from the series after leaving her ABC deal for another opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well,” Vernoff said in a statement last week. “To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey’s, is an exciting challenge.”

The most recent Station 19–Grey’s Anatomy crossover event aired May 2 and featured a major death on the firefighter drama that caused shock and heartbreak on social media.

The season finale is set to feature the crew traveling to Los Angeles to help with response to an intense wildfire. The episode is set to feature the introduction of a new firefighter played by Dancing With the Stars winner Nye DiMarco.

Station 19, along with Shondaland legal drama How to Get Away With Murder were renewed for new seasons Friday, at the same time as Grey’s Anatomy announced its impressive two-season renewal.

“It feels like the show could really go on. In the early years, we would pitch stories, and Shonda [Rhimes] would go, ‘Uh, that a season 8 story. Let’s do that toward the end,’” Vernoff told TVLine recently of the medical drama’s longevity. “Now we’ve doubled the expected lifespan of the show and told all the stories we talked about in the early years, so we have almost a blank slate. Where do you go from here? It’s exciting!”

The Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 season finales will airs Thursday, May 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.