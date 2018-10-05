‘Station 19’: Deadly Finale Cliffhanger Comes to Bittersweet Resolution

Station 19 began its season 2 premiere with the immediate aftermath of the explosion at the downtown building fire, and at least three firefighters in danger of dying.

After the explosion seems to secure Jack Gibson’s (Grey Damon) death, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is seen rushing to where she last saw her ex to make sure of his fate. At the same time Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) rushed to the hospital to save Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), who collapsed at the fire station when his heart stopped.

The third injured firefighter, Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), was found unconscious on the stairs by Vic (Barrett Doss) and she rushes to wake him and keep him conscious as she takes him out of the building and to Grey Sloan Memorial for treatment.

Despite the explosion leaving the whole building in danger of collapsing, Andy refuses to give up her efforts to find Jack. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) takes care of Molly (Vanessa Marano) who needed more help after she got trampled by a panicked crowd going down the stairs.

Back at the hospital, Ryan (Alberto Frezza) is concerned about the building fire when Miranda announces that Pruitt is stable and doing fine for now. The firefighters arrive at the hospital, though things don’t look too bright for Travis, as he is seriously injured.

The episode also shows a series of flashbacks that show how the firefighters os Station 19 first bonded, including a scene where Travis tells Vic he has been afraid to enter a hospital ever since his husband died. So, she helps him fights his fears and lets him go in.

In present day, Grey’s Anatomy’s DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) works to save him. Grant (Sterling Sulieman) arrives to the waiting room and is extremely concerned by his condition. Vic also gives Ben a hard time for leaving Travis behind to save Molly.

Andy and Maya (Danielle Savre), who are still in the unstable building, finally find Jack, who has a wound on his head and is unconscious. But after they give him some oxygen he wakes up.

“I told you to go,” he tells Andy.

“When have I ever listened to you,” she says.

Once outside, Jack recalls how he almost died as he hid from the explosion inside a vent. He said he thought of her to keep himself alive. The sweet moment is interrupted when she gets a call from the hospital letting her know what happened to her father.

At the hospital, Bailey tells Molly’s mom that she did not make it through surgery. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Ben says before he walks away.

Andy arrives later at the hospital to check on her dad and Ryan tells her that rather than dying, Pruitt’s treatment is fixing his cancer and he is halfway to remission.

The show then jumps to six weeks later, revealing that Travis made it out of surgery safely, meaning all firefighters made it out, and introducing the team to their new captain, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe).

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.