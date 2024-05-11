As Fox's Animation Domination continues, one show won't be included during the 2024-25 season. According to Deadline, star-studded series Housebroken has been canceled. The news isn't so surprising, given that it's had trouble matching the success of its animated partners. The second season, which completed airing last August, averaged only 1 million viewers and a 0.1 L7 rating for Adults 18-49. Even despite the star-studded lineup, it wasn't enough to keep the show on the air.

Housebroken was created by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden, and Clea DuVall. It starred DuVall, Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Maria Bamford, and Greta Lee. It takes place in a world where anthropomorphic animals are capable of speech but cannot be understood by humans, centering on a group of pets in Los Angeles who take part in a therapy group led by a dog whose owner is a therapist. The show is told from the perspective of the animals and details their various adventures and problems.

Housebroken premiered in May 2021 to mixed reviews, with most episodes for both seasons premiering to less than a million viewers. Even though it's a disappointment that the series is done, it's likely fans saw it coming. Not only that but since the Season 2 finale aired in August 2023, they have definitely been waiting a long time for any news. It may not be good news, but it is news nonetheless. They no longer have to wonder in agony if Housebroken is coming back, but if only it got good news.

Fox's animation lineup is still as strong as ever, even with no Housebroken. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers are in the middle of their two-season renewals, which goes through 2025. Freshman series Krapopolis and Grimsburg were renewed through Seasons 3 and 2, respectively, prior to their premieres on the 2023-24 schedule. Meanwhile, even though The Great North hasn't publicly been renewed, co-creator Wendy Molyneux previously revealed that Season 5 is already in production.

Both seasons of Housebroken are streaming on Hulu, with no indication that they will be leaving any time soon. So for now, fans will be able to watch all 30 episodes of the animated series as much as they want. While it won't be coming back, at least they can still watch it for the time being.