Fox Renews Star-Studded Comedy for Season 2

HouseBroken, the animated summer sitcom featuring a star-studded roster of actors voicing dogs, was renewed for a second season on Monday. The show was co-created by The Handmaid's Tale star Clea DuVall, who also voices a Corgi in the series. Friends star Lisa Kudrow voices the poodle Honey, a therapy dog. New episodes of the show air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

HouseBroken starts with Honey opening up her living room to other pets who want to chat about their lives with humans. Honey has her own problems, especially in her arranged marriage with the sloppy St. Bernard named Chief, voiced by Nat Faxon. Will Forte voices the tortoise Shel, who has intimacy issues. Tony Hale voices two characters, the anxious Terrior Diablo and Max, a pig once owned by George Clooney.

(Photo: Fox)

Sharon Horgan voices Persian cat beauty queen Tabitha, Jason Mantzoukas voices a cat named The Gray One. Sam Richardson voices the tabby cat, Chico. Dax Shepard, Kirsten Bell, Anna Faris, and Nicole Byer also voiced characters on the show. The Aug. 9 episode features The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.

DuVall created the series with Jennifer Crittenden (Seinfeld, Veep) and Gabrielle Allan. HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment, Bento Mox Entertainment, Merman, and AllenDen. The first seven episodes of the series haven't drawn big ratings in live viewership, but the show is a hit with streaming. The show averages 2.2 million multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its live+same day numbers.

"HouseBroken has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of HouseBroken's incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer, and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital, and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

The new show is another member of Fox's big stable of animation shows. The network is also home to The Simpsons, which will start its 33rd season on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The Great North Season 2, Bob's Burgers Season 12, and Family Guy Season 19 will also premiere that night. Fox also airs Amy Poehler's Duncanville, which will return for a third season next year.