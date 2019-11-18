‘Spongebob Movie’ Finds Keanu Reeves as a Sage Tumbleweed, and Social Media Loves It

The new SpongeBob Movie features a bizarre cameo by Keanu Reeves, and fans cannot get enough. As the trailer got around on social media this week, many focused in on Reeves unique appearance. The cameo has clearly hooked adults for the new animated feature.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run features SpongeBob SquarePants and his world in an all-new style of animation, with 3D models replacing the usual cartoon. However, there is a mix of live-action footage in there too, as Keanu Reeves’ real-life head appears inside of a tumbleweed on the bottom of the ocean.

In one of the strangest clips of the trailer, SpongeBob and Patrick speak with a luminescent tumbleweed, with Reeves head inside. The actor appears perfectly dry, and you can even see a necklace and a shirt collar where his face fades out into the animation.

“Hello. Call me Sage,” Reeves says by way of introduction. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

It looks like SpongeBob and Patrick will be getting advice from this sagely version of Reeves on their latest journey, and some fans are jealous. Many rushed to social media to discuss this odd new cameo.

“Keanu Reeves turned down Marvel roles several times but said yes to SpongeBob and that’s how we know he’s the perfect man,” one fan tweeted.

“Sorry, I love SpongeBob, but the new movie is about Keanu Reeves,” declared another.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run features Tom Kenny in his iconic starring role, along with original cast members like Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence and Roger Bumpass, among others. In addition to Reeves, other newcomers to the franchise include Awkwafina and Reggie Watts.

The almost entirely CGI movie is a big turn for the cartoon franchise, but one that has been coming for a long time. SpongeBob SquarePants debuted on Nickelodeon back in 1999, and it has gone through several iterations over the years.

The new animation style is somewhat similar to that of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, which came out in 2015. That movie employed a live action-style 3D look for part of its story, but it started with a look fans would be more familiar with.

SpongeBob’s new venture onto the big screen comes not long after the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the original creator of the series. Hillenburg worked on SpongeBob in all of his forms right up until the end, including Sponge Out of Water, so this will be the first feature film without his hand in it.



The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is due out in theaters on May 22, 2020.