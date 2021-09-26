‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ ‘Sweet Victory’ Scene Recreated Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

A new SpongeBob SquarePants video game trailer is taking social media by storm with its rendition of “Sweet Victory” by David Glen Eisley. The song was used in one of the show’s most iconic scenes in Season 2, Episode 35, “Band Geeks.” Now, it has been brought to life like never before to promote SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

The Cosmic Shake is a new adventure video game from developer THQ Nordic, announced on Friday, Sept. 17. The game is “coming soon” to various platforms, but for now, fans are preoccupied enough with its trailer. It shows 3D CGI versions of SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mrs. Puff and more singing “Sweet Victory” in a variety of settings as they are apparently hurled through different dimensions.

The trailer has well-choreographed takes on some of the most iconic scenes and tropes of SpongeBob SquarePants — particularly the earlier seasons, such as the one where “Band Geeks” aired. It also shows SpongeBob in his eerie “Gary form” like in Season 1, Episode 13, “I Was a Teenage Gary;” it shows SpongeBob and Patrick in their pre-historic forms from Season 1, Episode 14, “SB-129.”

Other familiar sights flash by in the trailer, all remixed to create something new around the iconic chords of “Sweet Victory,” which SpongeBob continues to sing as he is sucked into purple portals that transport him from world to world. This has led many fans to compare the trailer to more adult shows like Rick and Morty, and to predict that the game will draw heavily on those tropes.

According to THQ, the game will be an RPG with a storyline about SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally opening portals to alternate universes. Players will be able to explore seven different worlds as SpongeBob characters and dress their avatars in 30 different skins.

Right now, the trailer does not seem to show much real gameplay footage, instead highlighting the animation style with cut scenes. There is no release date for the game either, but fans will have an eye out for it now that they have seen this intro.

"Sweet Victory" is emblematic of what many older fans see as the golden age of SpongeBob SquarePants. It was originally released in 1997 by Eisley, and was chosen for "Band Geeks" out of a license-free music library that Nickelodeon had access to at the time. "Band Geeks" and many other episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants are streaming now on Paramount+.