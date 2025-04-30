‘The Conners’ Star Addresses Absence From Series Finale

Fans of The Conners had one major question after the series finale on ABC: where’s DJ?

DJ Conner, played by Michael Fishman, was the youngest child of Roseanne and Dan Conner, and appeared in all ten seasons of Roseanne and the first four seasons of The Conners.

Some fans of the series assumed there was some sort of drama between the actor and the rest of the cast, but Fishman put those rumors to bed on his Instagram feed after being “inundated with people looking for a reaction.”

“People seem to want to have there be some kind of conflict or controversy, especially on my part,” Fishman said in an Instagram video. “The reality is, all I really have is empathy and understanding for all of the people on set, and for all of our audience that’s grieving.”

“When I look back at the legacy of the show, a legacy that started with Roseanne Barr and that we built into Roseanne and The Conners, I have only gratitude. I really believe that that legacy belongs to all of you in the audience,” he continued.

In 2022, Fishman was unexpectedly ejected from the cast of the series, and said his departure from the series was not his decision.

The Conners ended last week after seven seasons on ABC, with a two-part finale bidding goodbye to the extended Conner clan.