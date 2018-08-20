‘Sons of Anarchy’: Theo Rossi Devastates Fans With Heartbreaking Throwback

Actor Theo Rossi posted a heartbreaking throwback from his days as Juice on Sons of Anarchy as fans gear up for the premiere of Mayans MC.

Rossi posted a tearful clip on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. It was a moment from season 7, episode 4 titled “Poor Little Lambs.” In that moment, Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz has mixed feelings about fleeing the world of gang violence, even as Jax Teller and the club turn against him. He gives a short monologue about how scary it is for him to be alone.

“I start thinking about my thinking and getting lost in the details of nothing,” says the clip Rossi posted. He captioned the post “What The F— Wednesday,” knowing full well that he was throwing an emotional moment at fans.

In the full speech, Juice breaks down in tears at the prospect of being alone.

“I don’t want to die,” he admits. “I just… I don’t like being alone. I’m not good on my own. My head gets so loud, and s— doesn’t make… Nothing syncs up. I start thinking about my thinking and getting lost in the details of nothing, and nothing can pull me out.”

Juice began as an occasional guest role for Rossi, but in the second season he graduated to the main cast. Throughout the series, he was often seen as a “weak link” in the club, as many believed he was mentally ill. He showed a proclivity for technical tasks, but a difficulty with social subtleties.

Kurt Sutter, the series creator, once described Juice as having obsessive-compulsive disorder in a character bio on his website, though it has since been removed. He also wrote that Juice developed depression and anxiety in later seasons.

Sadly, as Sons of Anarchy fans know, we can be reasonably sure that Juice will not make an appearance in Mayans MC. The upcoming spin-off series will feature very few cast members from the original show, as it attempts to blaze its own path. Set two and a half years after the finale of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC will center predominately around Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who will assume a similar role to Jax Teller in the original.

Still, a few familiar faces can be expected, including Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera,) the president of the Oakland Charter of the Mayans MC club.

The series premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.