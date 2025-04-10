‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Release Month Revealed

HBO Max subscribers won’t have to wait long to see Dr. Robby return to their TV screens.

Season two of the medical drama The Pitt will start shooting in June, for a January premiere date. This means the new season will launch just nine months after the first season’s end.

The Pitt has become this year’s surprise TV hit due to strong word-of-mouth. The show takes place in the emergency room of a Pittsburgh hospital during one 15-hour work shift. Each episode is one hour of real time in the hospital, similar to FOX’s early-2000s hit 24.

Aside from ER alum Noah Wyle, the series’ cast is almost entirely comprised of unknown actors. The series has been praised by critics for feeling like the TV shows of yore as opposed to today’s sleek prestige TV thrillers, and for its strict adhesion to being medically accurate unlike so many other medical dramas.

According to writer and series star Noah Wyle, the current plan is for the next season to be set during the Fourth of July weekend—likely giving the doctors and medical students inside Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital plenty to work with. (Place your bets now on seeing a patient with a hand blown off from improper usage of fireworks.) It’ll take place ten months after the events of season one, when his character Dr. Robby is “no longer is able to pretend to himself that he doesn’t need help,” Wyle told Variety.

Season one of The Pitt ends tonight, with its finale premiering at 9 PM on Max.