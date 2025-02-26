After announcing her retirement from acting at the beginning of the year, Sons of Anarchy actress Winter Ave Zoli is giving an update. Zoli, known as Lyla Dvorak-Winston on the FX crime drama, shared on Jan. 5 that she decided to step away from acting to focus on motherhood but expressed she was still remaining active on social media and planning to use it as a creative outlet, whether for design, fashion, writing, or photography, and it seems like she has stuck to her word.

In a Jan. 22 update on Instagram, Zoli shared, “As I mentioned in one of my posts, I’ve been wanting to find the time to return to writing, to start a conversation with a community that grew around me as a performer. It’s an unintended consequence of my career and it feels good to honor it. I have no goals in mind, I’m just excited to plug into this creative process again and see where it goes. I recently started a substack account (link in bio) when I realized that everything I was writing was requiring multiple posts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will continue to post here as well, but I’m excited to explore the substack universe and feel it out,” Zoli continued. “I was feeling very Carrie Bradshaw when I set my shots up…I promise I will post a pic of my self on how I actually get most of my writing done (think pajamas, cold coffee at the kitchen island with three kids running around me screaming and playing while asking for numerous snacks, breaking up fights over toys, etc.). Mostly I’ll be writing about what’s close to my heart, finding the inspiration around me and touching on all the topics that fuel me: culture, design, fashion, health and beauty, and parenting…my two cents on everything. And, maybe some personal discoveries. I hope you follow along.”

Alongside the message, Zoli shared a few photos of her working at her laptop and clearly in the zone. She also recently shared an excerpt of a piece she did on running, her “absolute favorite physical activity.” She’s done plenty of stories on a variety of topics as well, including motherhood and the wildfires. Although there are only a handful of pieces on her substack, there are sure to be plenty more as Zoli gets more comfortable but people can subscribe to her substack now to be one of the first to be in the know about her.

While it might not have been an easy decision to step away from acting after over 25 years, it looks to be working out pretty well for Winter Ave Zoli. It will be exciting to see what she has next up her sleeve and what other perspectives she will offer, no matter the medium.