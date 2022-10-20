'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos

The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.

Zoli shared the exciting news of little Maple's birth on Instagram Tuesday. Sharing an adorable photo from the hospital showing herself tenderly cradling her newborn as Lucas leaned in close, the actress shared, "On 10/15 our sweet angel, Maple Winter Lucas, entered our world." The proud mom added that she and her husband are forever changed, again....words can never describe the love." The post also includde a close-up image of Maple, sleeping peacefully swaddled in her hospital blanket.

News of Maple's arrival was met with a round of congratulatory messages from Zoli's followers, including her former Sons of Anarchy co-star Tony Curran. Taking to the comments section of the post, Curran, who starred as Gaines on the series, wrote, "Ahh amazing she's beautiful..... congratulations so happy for you all....." One fan wrote, "Congratulations!!! She so gorgeous! Wish all the happiness and love that this life can offer," with somebody else offering, "Congratulations and all the best to you. She's beautiful. Maple is a perfect and wonderful name."

Maple's birth came after Zoli spent the past several months documenting her pregnancy on social media, with Zoli first revealing she was pregnant with a "beach bumpin'" photo from her family's vacation to Kuai back in July. She went on to share several more photos from that trip, including stunning images of her cradling her growing baby bump as she posed on the beach. Just before Maple's birth, Zoli and Lucas marked their seven-year anniversary, with the actress reflecting in a sweet Aug. 1 post, "so many new and exciting things, so much change and opportunity in our life right now, I'm so happy we're living this crazy life together..."

Zoli is best known for her appearance as Lyla, an adult film star employed by Luann Delany at Cara Cara, on Sons of Anarchy. The actress starred on the series from 2009 until 2014, appearing in a total of 41 episodes. Her other credits include Revelations, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Legends, Code Black, and Bosch, among many others.