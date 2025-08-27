‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Kim Coates Lands New TV Role

Kim Coates has landed a new TV gig.

Deadline reports that the Sons of Anarchy star has been cast in USA Network’s upcoming series Anna Pigeon.

Starring Chicago P.D.’s Tracy Spiridakos and based on the novels by Nevada Barr, the series centers on the titular character (Spiridakos), a former city slicker who becomes a park ranger after a devastating loss. “While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way.”

Coates is set to play wealthy landowner Jeremiah Paulson, who isn’t afraid to break the rules. He will be recurring alongside Jordan Sledz, Crystle Lightning, and Nikki Hallow, while Ronnie Rowe Jr. is also part of the series regular cast with Spiridakos. Morwyn Brebner is the showrunner and also serves as executive producer alongside director Lea Thompson, Todd Berger, Brett Burlock, Sonia Hosko, Julie Di Cresce, Peter Emerson, Gordon Gilbertson, Tom Cox, and Jordy Randall. Leslie Cowan is producing Anna Pigeon, which is being produced by Cineflix Studios, December Films, and Seven24 Films.

Fans mostly know Coates as Alexander “Tig” Trager on all seven seasons of the FX action crime drama Sons of Anarchy. He also reprised the role in an episode of the spinoff Mayans M.C. in 2022. Additional credits include The Amityville Case, Bad Boys, Pearl Harbor, Silent Hill, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Fantasy Island, Night Man, The Scream Team, Prison Break, Smallville, CSI: Miami, Godless, Bad Blood, Pretty Hard Cases, Van Helsing, American Primeval, and, most recently, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Aside from Anna Pigeon, Kim Coates is set to appear in the upcoming rom-com Solo Mio alongside Alyson Hannigan, Kevin James, and Julie Ann Emery, and the comedy Cabbie with Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Lily Frazer, and Ian Virgo. A premiere date for Anna Pigeon has not been announced, but the show is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on USA Network.

Production on the first season is underway in Albert, Canada, meaning more details should be announced soon, but the wait will be worth it if it means seeing Coates on screen again and this time, next to a Chicago P.D. favorite. In the meantime, fans can always watch all seasons of Sons of Anarchy on Hulu and Disney+.