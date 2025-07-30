‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Joins New USA Network Series

A Chicago P.D. alum has landed a new role.

Deadline reports that Tracy Spiridakos will star in the upcoming USA Network series Anna Pigeon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From showrunner Morwyn Brebner, the series is set to premiere in 2026 and is based on the novels by Nevada Barr. Spiridakos’ titular character “is a former city slicker who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way.”

CHICAGO P.D. — “More” Episode 11013 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images)

Lee Thompson serves as director and executive producer alongside Brebner, Todd Berger, Brett Burlock, Sonia Hosko, Julie Di Cresce, Peter Emerson, Gordon Gilbertson, Tom Cox, and Jordy Randall, with Leslie Cowan producing. Additional casting details have not been released, but more information will likely be announced in the coming months.

Anna Pigeon marks Spiridakos’ first major project since exiting Chicago P.D. in 2024. She joined the NBC drama as Detective Hailey Upton towards the end of the fourth season and was upped to series regular for Season 5. Her final episode was the Season 11 finale. Since then, the actress has spent most of her time traveling, mostly overseas, to spend time with her reported boyfriend and former Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer, who was in Budapest to film FBI: International, which was canceled earlier this year after four seasons.

CHICAGO P.D. — “Unpacking” Episode 11001 — Pictured: Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Ahead of her final episode, Spiridakos opened up to Variety about her decision to leave, saying, “I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. It was a hard decision – very, very hard. I love everybody on the show – cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

Many P.D. fans have been hoping that Spiridakos’ beloved character returns to the Windy City, but now that she has a new project lined up, that might be a bit hard. It should be exciting to see her in a new role, though, even if it’s not Hailey Upton. Keep a lookout for Anna Pigeon, coming to USA Network in 2026.