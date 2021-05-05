'Sons of Anarchy' Reunion Going Down on 'S.W.A.T.' Tonight

✖

There's a Sons of Anarchy reunion going down on CBS' S.W.A.T. tonight that fans of the motorcycle gang drama may want to check out. Over on his Instagram page, former Sons of Anarchy actor Kenny Johnson shared that his Ryan Hurst, who also starred in the fan-favorite series, will be appearing on S.W.A.T., Johnson's new series. He also shared a photo of the two of them smiling together for the camera.

"Tonight we have a very special guest star on (S.W.A.T.)," Johnson wrote in the photo's caption. He then joked, "I’m not supposed to say who it is but I guarantee you’re going to be in for a big surprise!" Fans of the two former SAMCRO members are loving the reunion news, with one commenting, "I’m super excited! Opie was one of my favorite Sons of Anarchy characters and I’m happy to see my worlds colliding again." Another fan added, "I love seeing you two together!!! You can REALLY see the flow between you both is so great! Yall are really brothers huh."

This is not the first time that Johnson has shared the news about he and Hurst reuniting on, S.W.A.T., as the actor first mentioned it in 2020. On Jan. 29 of last year, Johnson tweeted a photo of himself and Hurst, writing alongside it, "My brotha. Ryan Hurst. Blessed to be working on our 3rd series together. What ?? SOA. Bates Motel. Now [S.W.A.T.]. So excited."

As Johnson pointed out, the pair are now co-stars thrice over. On Sons of Anarchy, Johnson played Herman Kozik and Hurst played Harry "Opie" Winston. The two of them appeared in Bates Motel together, with Johnson portraying Caleb Calhoun and Hurst starring as Chick Hogan. Now, Johnson is a regular cast member on S.W.A.T., playing Officer III+1 Dominique Luca. Hurst will be playing a character named Terry on the action series, though it is unknown if his role is a one-off guest-starring role or something that he could return to in the future.

Back in 2015, Johnson sat down with Geeks of Doom and talked about his time on Bates Motel, but also shared his thoughts on the difference between TV and film acting. "Whatever it is, I try to just look for the writing – if the writing’s really really good, I tend to gravitate towards that," he said. "There have been things that I’ve turned down, a lot of shows I wouldn’t do. Because if you’re gonna do TV, for me, the writing has to be there."

He continued, "I mean, I also did Dexter which is a high profile show and they offered this little arc. I did a couple of those too because they were high profile shows and they were interesting characters." S.W.A.T. airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET, only on CBS.