'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Fired From 'Mayans MC' for Being 'Abrasive D—'

It's being reported that Kurt Sutter has been fired from Mayans M.C. by FX for being an "abrasive d—," following the Sons of Anarchy creator having stepped down from his showrunner position. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the situation are claiming that there were "multiple complaints" over Sutter's behavior, and he reportedly responded to the firing by sending a letter to the cast and crew of the series, referring to himself as "abrasive d—." At this time, no specifics are being reported, but Sutter explained in his memo that his dismissal was handed down by FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden.

While Sutter will no longer be part of the production of Mayans M.C., his overall deal with FX remains in-tact, so fans may see more from him on the network in the near or distant future, but that is yet to be seen.

THR published the whole letter that Sutter sent out, which read, "Dear Team Mayans, Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I've removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It's been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that's how Disney has interpreted it. I'm sure it's true."



"This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand," he continued. "I deeply apologize if I've made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I've not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.



"I'm not sure what the fate of Mayans MC holds. But if it continues, you'll still be in good hands. As I said at the premier, Elgin is ready to take on the challenge of running the show. I'm sure FX will get him the support he needs to find and follow his vision," Sutter added. "For those of you who wanted me gone, you win! For those of you who didn't, you win too. Although I will no longer be involved, I have no doubt the new team will move things forward with the same quality fans have come to expect.



"Thank you for the honor of working with all of you. I don't need, nor want, replies or condolences. I know where the love is. And for those of you who have it, I'm sure our paths will cross again," the letter concluded.