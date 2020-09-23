'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals 2 Guest Stars He Always Wanted to Cast

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is known for dishing out series secrets and behind-the-scenes details, and he's now revealed the two guest stars he always wanted to cast but wasn't able to. Over on Twitter, a fans asked Sutter, "Was there ever a guest star that you really wanted to do a part, but for whatever reason didn't work out?" Sutter thought about it, and then later came back with his answer.

"There were more than a few great actors who for one reason or another we couldn’t make it work. The two that come to mind are Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jack Huston," he shared. "I love both of those guys." Fans may recognize Ejiofor most from his roles in movies such as 12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Most recently, appeared alongside Charlize Theron in the Netflix action film The Old Guard. Jack Huston is likely most well-known for his roles in TV series like Boardwalk Empire and Mr. Mercedes, as well as films roles in American Hustle and The Irishman. He currently appears in the newly released horror film Antebellum, and will next star in Season 4 of Fargo, on FX.

In addition to creating Sons of Anarchy, Sutter also co-created the spinoff, Mayans, M.C., which will soon be going into its third season. FX unceremoniously fired Sutter from the show in 2019, so he will not be part of the creative decisions. Still, he had some thoughts after being asked how the show could address the current coronavirus pandemic in the future.

"I think the bigger issue, almost is from a creative standpoint. How do you address it? Because you don't want to hit people over the head with it, right? They've just come out of it. They don't want to be overwhelmed with it, but you can't ignore it, right? It would be disrespectful to the people who have suffered loss," he said. "I think initially, especially with shows that are, you know, present-day, it's going to be a challenge. I don't know how Elgin [James, his Mayans M.C. co-creator] is going to do it with Mayans. It's a tricky thing."

Sutter continued, "How does it impact that world, and how do you maintain the energy creatively and acknowledge it? My sense is that it'll most likely need to be a light touch, right? Like, you'll need to see the awareness of it in terms of public and without it necessarily being the driving force and story. I think that there's a real creative challenge in how to address it in shows because we've never had to really do that before."