'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Answers Lingering Question About Pivotal Jax and Tig Scene

Sons of Anarchy may have ended years ago, but fans still have plenty of questions lingering on their minds. During a recent Q&A with series creator Kurt Sutter, the air was cleared about that pivotal scene in the Season 5 finale involving Jax Teller and Tig Trager. As fans of the series recall, after promising to deliver Tig to Damon Pope all season, Jax, in a surprise move during the Season 5 finale, killed Pope's men and allowed Tig to kill Pope. When Lieutenant Eli Roosevelt is sent to the scene of the crime, Jax directs him to Clay Morrow's gun, which was planted at the scene and leads to his arrest.

"I don't think he did. Not until after the fact," Sutter revealed when asked by a fan if Chibs Telford knew of Jax's plan. "Although it impacted the club, Jax's conflict with Clay was personal. He made that decision on his own knowing where it would lead."

Sutter's Q&A, which took place across the span of several days with the "[Sutter Thinks]" hashtag, answered plenty of other questions as well, including the meaning of the homeless woman and the fate of the family of Jax Teller. Sutter also opened up about Jax's motivation for ending his own life.

"I think so many things factored into that fateful decision," he revealed. "Tara. Gemma. His father. The club… but mostly it was about ending the lineage of Tellers being associated with the outlaw life. The mayhem had to end with him. He did not want his sons to follow in his path. It’s why he told Wendy to tell his boys that he was a monster. A murdered. He never wanted them to romanticize the life the way he did. He wanted his Abel and Thomas to create a new branch in the Teller family tree, An honest, peaceful branch."

Of course, there were plenty of questions about the possibility of a Sons of Anarchy sequel or prequel as well. While the FX series has already given way to the wildly popular spinoff series Mayans M.C., fans have been holding out hope for a sequel or prequel ever since the series came to an end in 2014, with Sutter admitting he has envisioned the franchise having four parts.

"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans," Sutter stated. "That the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas."

Although there are currently no prequel or sequel series in the works, fans can get their SoA fix on Hulu, where all seven seasons are currently available for streaming. The first two seasons of Mayans M.C. are also available for streaming on Hulu.