'Sons of Anarchy': Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman Just Reunited

Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman recently reunited, nearly 10 years after their hit series ended. Over on Instagram, Perlman revealed he had dinner with Hunnam and a few other friends, including Edward James Olmos from SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. In the post's caption, Perlman introduced his dinner mates and jokingly referred to himself as "the obligatory olde fart."

Hunnam and Perlman starred as Jax Teller and Clay Morrow, respectively, in Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam played Jax for all seven seasons, while Perlman exited in Season 6. The show premiered in 2008, and ran for 92 episodes, until its finale in 2014. Perlman's Clay was a mentor to Jax, but the motorcycle club outlaws later found themselves pitted against one another. Over the years, many fans have longed to see the show return in some form, but back in 2020 Hunnam admitted that he was not interested in reviving his role. "I would never, ever put that cut back on," he said at the time. "I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween."

"It was a very deep experience," Hunnam went on to say. "I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined." He then added, "He's dead now. So there would be no ever bringing him back ... When he died, he died."

Fast forward a couple of years to 2022: Hunnam had a different story. "Seeing as you ask, I have an idea that I'm exploring in its infancy that [Jax's return] could be a possibility," he told Access exclusively. "And it would be something that I'd be incredibly excited about. So we're sort of, like I said, we're in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I'll have information on that."

There is currently no word on what might happen with a new Sons of Anarchy series, revisiting the story of Jax, but the current Mayans M.C. spinoff will be soon coming to an end. In January 2023, Deadline reported that FX boss John Landgraf shared the news during the network's Television Critics Association event, revealing the show will end after Season 5. At this time, it is unclear when the final season will kick off on FX.