Charlie Hunnam Reveals If He'd Ever Return for a 'Sons of Anarchy' Reboot

Charlie Hunnam recently revealed if he would ever return for a Sons of Anarchy reboot, and fans may not love the answer. During a chat with PEOPLE, Hunnam addressed the notion of playing Jax Teller again, firmly stating that he would not. I would never, ever put that cut back on," he said. "I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween."

Hunnam went on to say, "It was a very deep experience. I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined." He then added, "He's dead now. So there would be no ever bringing him back ... When he died, he died." Hunnam played Jax for all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. The show premiered in 2008, and ran for 92 episodes, until its finale in 2014. Following the show's run, Hunnam has gone on to put his focus into films, starring in movies like Crimson Peak, Triple Frontier, and The Gentlemen.

Hunnam's newest film is Jungleland, a boxing drama that he describes as a "love story between two brothers." During an interview with PEOPLE, Hunnam went on to explain, "I came from an environment where men didn't really have the capacity or the skillset ... to really articulate their love to each other. They sort of demonstrated it in weird, wonderful and sometimes negative ways. And that's really what I was drawn to."

Hunnam added, "It was such a sense of tragedy between these two guys that you can clearly see that they absolutely love each other and that they are each other's world. And yet the ways in which that gets expressed is so inelegant that it's quite tragic. That felt personal to me and I really wanted the opportunity to explore it."

In addition to Hunnam, Jungleland also stars Jack O'Connell (300: Rise of an Empire), Jessica Barden (The End of the F—ing World), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and John Cullum (The Night Listener). It was co-written and directed by Max Winkler, the son of Hollywood icon Henry Winkler. Fans can catch Jungleland on VOD platforms starting Nov. 10 and opens in select theaters on Nov. 6.