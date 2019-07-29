‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Unites With ‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Edward James Olmos

A mini crossover between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. recently happened on actor Ron Perlman‘s Instagram account. The actor who portrayed Clay Morrow on Kurt Sutter’s popular outlaw biker series posed for a photo with Edward James Olmos, currently playing elder statesman, Felipe Reyes on the FX spin-off.

The pair met up while attending Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, posing for the photo somewhere in the loading dock area of the convention hall.

“Three vatos walk onto a loading dock…” Perlman wrote in the caption for the photo, tying together their mutual connection in Kurt Sutter’s biker universe.

The photo got fans talking, wishing that Morrow was still around to do an appearance on Mayans M.C. in the future. That sadly isn’t the case, but it didn’t stop folks from letting their fan flags wave.

“We gonna see you in Mayans? Maybe in flash back like for Gemma in the jail?” one fan asked in the comments.

“Is this a [Clay Morrow] cameo in [Mayans]? I’m smelling a flashback here,” another fan wrote.

“Are you going to make a cameo!?” a third fan added.

The Gemma cameo they’re referring to comes from a flashback with Katey Sagal in the series premiere of Mayans last fall. As many fans will know, Sagal’s character did not survive the full run of Sons of Anarchy, much like Perlman as Morrow. That said, there is no reason why Clay couldn’t pop up in the same capacity.

Numerous Sons of Anarchy characters have already made appearances or turned up in supporting roles, including Lincoln Potter, played by Ray McKinnon, popping back up in Sutter’s universe, Chucky making a return as some comic relief, and even several later-season SAMCRO members showing up in surprise fashion near the end of the season.

An interesting aspect of the photo is how Edward James Olmos and Ron Perlman have barely shared any screen time in their long careers. Both are television staples with a slew of memorable roles, yet they’ve only shared the screen in one episode of Miami Vice.

Olmos brings similar credibility as Perlman did to the Sons of Anarchy universe, so it is no wonder they’d end up sharing some space in fan’s minds. The Mexican actor stands with a resume that features Battlestar Galactica, an Oscar nomination with Stand and Deliver, and a role in the Blade Runner franchise as Gaff. He is embedded in pop culture, just like Perlman with his roles under the makeup for Beauty And The Beast and Hellboy, plus memorable appearances in films by Guillermo Del Toro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Mayans M.C. Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.