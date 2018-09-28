‘Sons of Anarchy’ Bike Being Auctioned Off

Sons of Anarchy fans have the chance to get their hands on a piece of the show’s history.

On Friday, the highest bidder at the first-ever Street Vibrations auction will be able to rev the engine on the 2013 Custom Hellrazor, a $90,000-valued bike that featured on FX series Sons of Anarchy.

The Hellrazor was built by Rusty Coones and Illusion cycles. Coones portrayed SOA Nomads charter president Rae Quinn in the series, a Hells Angel who was president of the San Fernando Valley and Orange County chapters

“Rusty designed and built it, and it’s incredible,” Hudson Stremmel of Stremmel Auctions told Motorbik Writer. “It weighs over 800 pounds with a specially built S&S engine that’s a special 124 CI de-stroked to a 114 CI. The wheels are one of two sets in existence. It’s a work of art and it moves.”

Following its creation, the Custom Hellrazor caught the eye of SOA creator Kurt Sutter, who had already featured a number of bikes on the FX series and wanted to add the motorcycle to that list.

“Everyone from Kurt Sutter to Emilio Rivera rode the bike and it was showered with praise,” Stremmel said. “It’s an incredible machine and even better story.”

The bike, which is expected to fetch more than $100,000 at auction, is not the only Sons of Anarchy item in the auction, Stremmel teasing that there are “also several items donated” from the series.

Although the popular FX series came to an end in 2014, it lives on in spinoff series Mayans M.C., which is set in a post-Jax Teller world. Following EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the series follows in the vein of the flagship, exploring life within the Mayans MC and the depth of its members.

While it is set several years after the events of SOA, audience members have been gifted with several Sons of Anarchy references, and even more impressive, several SOA character cameos.

Over the course of its first four episodes, Katey Sagal’s Gemma Teller-Morrow, Robert Patrick’s Les Packer, and Michael Ornstein’s Chuck “Chucky” Marstein. Custom Hellrazor driver himself Emilio Rivera, who portrayed Marcus Alvarez on SOA, has also appeared on Mayans M.C., reprising his character in a prominent role.

The Street Vibrations auction kicks off Friday, Sept. 28 in Reno, Nevada. Fans unable to place a bid on 2013 Custom Hellrazor can get their fill of motorcycles with Mayans M.C., which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.