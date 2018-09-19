‘The View’ Welcomes Abby Huntsman as New Co-Host to Mixed Reactions

After ABC announced Fox News host Abby Huntsman will join The View following Sara Haines departure, many are taking to social media to voice their opinions on Huntsman’s latest career move.

Many longtime fans of The View are put off by Huntsman, who served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, a substitute co-host on programs like America’s Newsroom and Fox & Friends, and before that worked as a correspondent. Prior to that, she worked for MSNBC and HuffPost Live. She is also the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Huntsman, who is now President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

“After suffering thru a year of Meghan McCain on #TheView, the addition of Abby Huntsman might be that final straw for me. Not interested in more folks carrying water for 45, which Meghan does even as she claims to hate him more than anybody else,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Others wondered why Republican commentator for CNN Ana Navarro wasn’t chosen for the job if the network was going for a conservative voice.

“Did @TheView really just get Abby Huntsman to be on the show GROSS we don’t need another Meghan they really screwed Ana over. Abby better be replacing Paula and will only be there once a week Ana better get Sara’s spot #TheView,” one fan rambled, referencing The View’s part-time panelist Paula Paris, who also just left the show.

“it’s completely unfair how Abby Huntsman gets to waltz right in while Ana Navarro has proven time and time again she fits in and goes well with this panel. It seems everything goes in NutMeg’s favor,” the Twitter user continued.

Still, others were upset by the addition for other reasons, arguing that Huntsman should have stayed at Fox News.

“I, among many others, am soooo disappointed in Abby Huntsman. Why in the world would she leave Fox News and join the team of ABC’s The View, and participate in all the trash they put out,” someone wrote.

“Why @FoxNews didn’t offer Abby Huntsman the vacant Kimberly Guilfoyle spot on @TheFive ?? Now she’s going to The View,” someone else said.

“@foxandfriends Why is Abby Huntsman leaving? Especially to go on a horrible show like The View? I thought better of her. I’m disappointed in her,” another person wrote.

Huntsman will make her debut during season 22 of The View, which will premiere later this year. She will join hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Haines announced the bittersweet news of her departure at the end of July, thanking her View co-hosts and co-workers for her time on the show.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said, fighting back tears in front of her co-stars and the live studio audience.

She announced that she’d be working alongside Michael Strahan on a new segment of Good Morning America called GMA Day, which will replace The Chew in GMA‘s third hour. GMA Day will start Monday, Sept. 10.