‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge Claims They Are Not Returning After Over 10 Years in Role

So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe will reportedly not be returning to the show, after more than ten years in the role. According to TV Line, Lythgoe was not asked to come back as a judge for Season 17, which is finally happening after a two-year hiatus. Notably, Lythgoe had been an executive producer on the show, but it is unclear if he will be exiting that position as well.

Lythgoe announced his departure from the show on Friday, revealing the news in a tweet. “I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” he wrote. “On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.” At this time, it appears to be unclear if his fellow judges Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson will return or if they too are out. There is also no official work on whether or not Cat Deely will be returning as the host.

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 was first announced back in early 2020, right before the global spread of coronavirus caused shutdowns and lockdowns across the world. “Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox representative revealed in June 2020, per TV Line. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

In February, Lythgoe did a virtual interview with Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, telling the host that he believed So You Think You Can Dance was “going to come back this year,” per MJs Big Blog. The longtime dance show judge then added, “No one is really contacted me yet, but there’s rumors that it’s going to come back.” Lythgoe continued, “Obviously, during the Covid period, it was really difficult to create a bubble because we had so many different choreographers coming in and and you are swapping partners. So it’s very difficult to do during this terrible pandemic. But hopefully we’ll come into the end of it now and [So You Think You Can Dance] will come back.”