Ryan Seacrest Shares 'Working Hard' Photo Amid 'Live' Absence

Ryan Seacrest may have been missing from the past couple of episodes of Live With Kelly and Ryan, but he's still hard at work. On Instagram, the American Idol host posted a photo of himself while on the set of a project. While it's unclear what project he's working on (as he did not mention one in his latest post), it's abundantly clear that Seacrest is one of the busiest individuals in Hollywood.

In the post, Seacrest can be seen sitting in a chair scrolling through his phone while on set. He noted in the caption that the photo, which also featured Seacrest's snazzy shoes on full display, was snapped by photographer Brian Bowen Smith. Even though he's on set, the television host was clearly taking a moment to himself during a busy workday. He captioned the photo with, "Working hard or hardly working?" In response to his question, many Live With Kelly and Ryan viewers wrote that it may just be the latter given that he wasn't on the morning program on Monday or Tuesday. One fan wrote, "You were off on live today, so I'm gonna go with the latter!" Another commented, "I’m sure you where working but I did miss hearing about your weekend today on @livekellyandryan but #andycohen did a great job filling in for you today. [sic]"

Just as that fan mentioned, Bravo's Andy Cohen has been filling in for Seacrest on Monday and Tuesday in light of his absence. While there has been no official word on why Seacrest missed the talk show, it's possible that he's been busy filming American Idol, which is currently filming its fourth season for ABC. Earlier this week, he posted a photo from a rooftop that was adorned with the American Idol logo on it. He captioned the snap, which was taken during the day, with a joke, writing, "Tried to catch the sunrise but I think it overslept."

Tuesday marked the third time in December that one of the two co-hosts missed out on a taping of their talk show. As previously mentioned, Seacrest missed Monday and Tuesday's episodes and was replaced by Cohen for both. On Dec. 3, Seacrest's co-host Kelly Ripa missed the taping due to a special reunion with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who recently returned from filming Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada. Tamron Hall sat in for Ripa during the episode.