Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve Special Canceled

NBC’s previously announced Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve special will not air after all.

The rapper’s Dec. 31 special was first announced back in May and was scheduled to air live on NBC and Peacock until Wednesday, when Snoop confirmed in a statement to Deadline that it had been scrapped.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop said. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist was announced in September as one of NBCUniversal’s 2026 Winter Olympics commentators for the upcoming Italian games following his breakout success at the Paris Summer Olympics.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” said Snoop at the time in a statement. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families.”

Snoop is set to interact with fans who are taking to the streets in Milan, as well as those celebrating in the Dolomites mountain range, when the Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 6.

“The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out),” said Snoop.

Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve was originally slated to air live from Miami, Fla., on Dec. 31 at 10:30 ET/PT, and was announced as “a night packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations.” No performers had been announced at the time of the special’s cancellation.

“Snoop Dogg’s energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment in a May statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami.”

NBC has yet to announce what will replace Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve in the night’s lineup.