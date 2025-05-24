NBC Brings Back Miami New Year’s Eve Special — But Without Miley Cyrus

NBC is ringing in the new year again in Miami – only this time, without Miley Cyrus.

The “Something Beautiful” singer hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in 2021 and 2022 from Miami as part of the network, wanting to revamp its New Year’s Eve programming.

The special was replaced by The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special for 2023 and 2024, but NBC has announced that it will be heading back to the Florida city for New Year’s once again. However, Cyrus will not be hosting. Instead, Snoop Dogg will be hosting Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve live from Miami on Dec. 31 beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. The rapper will be headlining a night packed with music, performances, and surprise artist collaborations for a once-in-a-lifetime New Year’s Eve event.

THE VOICE — “The Playoffs Part 2” Episode 2616 — Pictured: Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

“Snoop Dogg’s energy, influence, and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. We’re thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again, live from Miami.”

It’s unknown why NBC decided to go with a different host for a New Year’s Eve celebration, but it’s possible the network just wants to do something new. Additionally, Cyrus recently admitted that she has Reinke’s edema, which is essentially abuse of the vocal cords. She explained on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Interview that it’s extremely difficult to perform with,” noting she has a large polyp on her cords, which is why she’s made the difficult decision to not tour, at least for now, despite coming up with ideas every week. It might be too much for her to undertake the celebration, between rehearsals, performing, shouting, talking, for two hours or longer.

Meanwhile, knowing The Voice coach Snoop Dogg, his New Year’s Eve special is going to be pretty entertaining as he will likely be bringing out all the stops. Who the special guests and collaborators will be is unknown, but he has worked with quite a lot of people, quite a lot of iconic people. Maybe even Cyrus will pop up if she’s able to. If anything, New Year’s Eve this year is going to be entertaining, no matter the special, and it will be like one big party to ring in 2026.