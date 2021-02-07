'SNL': 'Weekend Update' References Morgan Wallen's Recent Appearance in Wake of Racial Slur Video

✖

Country singer Morgan Wallen was at the center of controversy this week after he was spotted on video using the N-word. As you may know, this wasn't his first brush with controversy. In 2020, Wallen was originally due to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in October. But, after he was seen violating the show's COVID-19 protocols by partying outside without a mask on, they removed him from the program. Although, they invited him to be the musical guest only a couple of months later. On the most recent episode of SNL, they addressed Wallen and his surrounding controversies during the Weekend Update portion.

On Weekend Update, co-host Michael Che said that Wallen had his recording contract suspended after video surfaced in which he could be heard using the N-word. Che then joked, while a photo of his co-host, Colin Jost, and Wallen on the SNL set appeared on the screen, "Hm, wonder who he learned that from?" Wallen was most recently on SNL as the musical guest in December. At the time, he and host Jason Bateman even took part in a skit that joked around about the fact that he was removed from the program a couple of months prior. But, just as Che said, the country singer is facing more serious consequences in light of this most recent scandal.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Wallen and a group of friends were making their way back to his Nashville home when the incident occurred. The group was created such a ruckus that it caused one of Wallen's neighbors to videotape them. In the video, the country singer could be heard telling one of his friends to take care of another member in the group as he headed inside his home. He tells his friend, "take care of" this "p— ass mother—" and then added, "take care of this p— ass n—."

In light of this report, numerous radio stations have decided to pull Wallen's tracks. Additionally, his recording contract with Big Loud Records was suspended "indefinitely." The country singer did issue an apology after he was caught on tape using the N-word. He told TMZ, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”