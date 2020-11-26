Morgan Wallen to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live' After Being Previously Pulled for Violating COVID Protocols

✖

After Morgan Wallen was removed as a performer on Saturday Night Live in October after he was seen partying without a mask at college bars in Alabama one week before his scheduled appearance, the country singer has been re-booked on the show and scheduled to perform on Dec. 5. "Let's try this again," Wallen tweeted on Wednesday along with a photo sharing the lineup for SNL's Dec. 5 episode, which will be hosted by Jason Bateman.

After Wallen was initially removed from the show, he shared a video letting fans know that he would not be a guest on SNL that week. "I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday when I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand," the 27-year-old said, further sharing how he did not test positive for COVID-19. "[But] my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this."

Wallen apologized for his actions and pledged to take time to reflect. "I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down," he said. "And, on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and, I don't know; it's left me with less joy. So I'm going to go try to work on that."

The "More Than My Hometown" singer added that SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels gave him "a lot of encouragement" by letting him know that he would be invited back to perform on the show at a later date. "I'm going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself," he said. "I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again."

Wallen has since performed during several televised events including the CMT Music Awards and the CMA Awards, where he won Best New Artist. He also announced that his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, will be released on Jan. 8.