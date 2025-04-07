‘SNL’ Studio Targeted in Bomb Threat, Suspect Arrested

Recently, there was a scary day at the Saturday Night Live studios. NBC News reports a man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the studios and messaging the threat to a Connecticut college.

The man has been identified as Michael Branham, 48. He was taken into custody by the NYPD and charged after the threat was discovered Tuesday.

The message he sent to a university reportedly read: “THE NEXT TIME YOU HERE [sic] FROM ME I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ AUDIENCE,” per a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Post.

The bomb threat was not deemed credible following the investigation. Branham was charged with one count of falsely reporting an incident and one threat of making a threat of mass harm. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $100,000.

Per NBC News, the suspect’s full name and age matches that of a person actress Scarlett Johansson previously accused of stalking in an application for a restraining order. The request for a restraining order was ultimately provided.

Yahoo News reports that prosecutors claimed Branham sports a large heart tattoo with Johansson’s name across it and had become a serious threat due to what they called his “personal obsession” with the actress.

Judge Janet McDonnell denied Branham’s bail reduction from his legal team, pointing to the gravity of the threat. “He threatened to bomb ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which is a violent bail qualifying offense,” she said. It was also discovered that days before arriving in New York, Branham posted online about purchasing a new gun.

In 2023, Johansson reportedly attempted to obtain a restraining order after Branham showed up at her home claiming to be the father of one of her children. He also allegedly left letters and children’s toys outside her home, including notes expressing his desire to meet her son and spend time with him “as his father.” That restraining order was initially denied.