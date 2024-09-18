'SNL' Reveals A-List Hosts and Musical Guests for Season 50

The milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live is right around the corner and NBC is going big for the kickoff. The network has announced the first batch of hosts and musical guests, which is filled with A-listers. Having the honor of hosting the first episode of Season 50 on Sept. 28 will be Hacks star Jean Smart, fresh off her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. Joining her as a musical guest will be Jelly Roll.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the second episode on Oct. 5, which comes nearly a year after he hosted with musical guests Foo Fighters on Oct. 28, 2023. This time around, Bargatze will be joined by Coldplay. Ariana Grande will host for the second time on Oct. 12 ahead of the Wicked premiere in November. Grande will not be pulling double duty like in 2016, instead she will be joined by the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish will be serving as host and musical guest, respectively, on Oct. 19. SNL will then go on a break the following week and be back on Nov. 2 with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan. The new season hasn't even premiered yet and already, the lineup is incredible. It's not so surprising, as it's been expected that the series will be going quite big for the milestone anniversary season, and they definitely are.

Also part of SNL Season 50 will be Maya Rudolph, as she's reprising her fan-favorite portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Presidential Election. It's unknown how many episodes she will be appearing in, but it can be assumed she will be in all if not most of the episodes leading up to election day. Future appearances will likely depend on the outcome of the election. Filming for the third season of Rudolph's Apple TV+ comedy Loot has been delayed to early next year due to SNL.

Season 50 of SNL will be a season you won't want to miss, as there will probably be plenty of surprises in store and many more fun and A-list guest stars. It all starts on Saturday, Sept. 28 only on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock. There's no telling who else will be hosting and performing this season, but fans will just have to wait and see.