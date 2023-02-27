'Hacks' Cast Send Love to Jean Smart as She Misses 2023 SAG Awards After Heart Procedure

The cast of Hacks sent love to series co-star Jean Smart from the 2023 SAG Awards, as the actress had to miss the show due to recovering from a heart procedure. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet, Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly (Wilson) assured fans that Smart is "doing better." He then added, "She is stronger than probably everyone in this room, and I feel like we're all just sending her love."

Siblly, continued, "We wish she could be here, but we're happy that she's well." Fellow Hacks star Meg Stalter — who plays Kayla — echoed his comments, saying, "We're a big family and we're so happy that she's on the mend. We're celebrating her tonight." Notably, Smart went on to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, with co-star Christopher McDonald accepting the award on her behalf. McDonald also read a thank you speech that Smart had written in the event that she won.

In addition to the comments from Sibilly and Stalter, Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder also opened up about Smart on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, giving fans a health update on the legendary actress. While speaking to Variety, Einbinder stated that she "visited" Smart and the star is "recovering" and "doing well." Fellow Hacks co-star Poppy Liu added, "She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her."

Earlier this month, Smart took to Instagram to share the news, writing in a post, "February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Smart's post was met with a lot support from fans, with one person commenting, "Jean! So glad you took care of yourself and sent this message to others. Have been so happy to see your very well earned success and this good news! Heal yourself then you can go back to healing us with your wonderful work."

Hacks follows the hilariously off-balance mentor-mentee relationship between fictional comedy icon Deborah Vance (Smart) and 25-year-old comedy outcast Ave (Einbinder). Additional cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Kaitlin Olson. The show was created by Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs — who also stars as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's manager. Hacks has been widely acclaimed by critics, with the Chicago Sun-Times calling it "instantly addictive" and "bitingly hilarious."