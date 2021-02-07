'SNL': Phoebe Bridgers Smashed Her Guitar and Monitor During Epic Ending

✖

Saturday Night Live's latest musical guest, Phoebe Bridgers, certainly left her mark on the program. During the latest episode, Bridgers gave a rousing performance of her track, "I Know The End." In true rock 'n roll fashion, she ended her performance with a bang, literally.

Bridgers' performance started out on a calm note as she sang "I Know The End," a track which she released in 2020. By the end of her rendition, the singer really ramped up the energy. After jamming out on her guitar with her bandmates, Bridgers did something that many SNL viewers were likely surprised by — she went on to smash the instrument against her monitor. At the end of the performance, the singer gave the monitor more than a few whacks as sparks flew, destroying both her guitar and the piece of equipment in the process. Basically, Bridgers left her mark on SNL in a truly epic fashion (see the moment for yourself in the video below).

While Bridgers took over (and mastered) musical guest duties, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy was tapped to host the episode. Ahead of his turn as the host, the actor spoke with PopSugar about appearing on the sketch comedy series. Not only did he discuss his then-upcoming appearance on the program, but he also shared how excited he was to be in M&Ms' Super Bowl commercial. While talking to the outlet about the exciting projects that he has in store, he explained that the whole situation was a "dream come true."

"The incredible thing about doing this spot for M&M's and hosting Saturday Night Live in early February is that I don't need to worry about topping that," Levy said. That's a pretty high point in anyone's overall career, let alone the start to a year. So, I'm just going to be kind to myself after all of this. And hopefully, soak up those moments and let them sink in." He added, "It's really special. To be involved in two really important cultural moments in pop culture, it's a dream come true. For it to be back-to-back, as a Canadian, I would say, 'Sorry for hogging the whole weekend.' It feels like an out-of-body experience to hear you even say [the Super Bowl ad and SNL] coupled together. So for me, it's just about having fun with it, and really trying to take time to enjoy it."