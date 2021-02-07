Phoebe Bridgers: What to Know About Latest 'SNL' Musical Guest

✖

26-year-old superstar Phoebe Bridgers is slowly becoming a rock phenom as well as a music business mogul. The star is expected to perform on the Saturday Night Live stage tonight (Feb. 6) as the musical guest alongside host Dan Levy. In the latest promo for the upcoming episode, Bridgers stands with SNL and Shrill star Aidy Bryant as she promises not to write Levy a song.

"And this one better be funny guys. Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you and Phoebe, I want your songs to be hilarious. Weird Al level," Bryant said. "They're not," Bridgers quipped. With albums like Punisher and her debut Stranger in the Alps, the indie-rocker is known for her tortured lyrics than her comedic songs.

DANNNNN

PHOEBEEE

SNLLLL THIS WEEKEND! pic.twitter.com/g5xEZrJvF0 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2021

Currently, she's nominated for four Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance for her song Kyoto –– whose video featuring the artist's skeleton onesie is sitting with more than 2 million views on YouTube. In fact, the wardrobe onesie has been so popular, the artist also wore it for her TV performances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden, so viewers might want to be on the lookout for another skeleton costume. The artist spoke with Billboard following the nomination reveal and shared her feelings on being considered in the same categories as other artists like Chika and Megan Thee Stallion. “I feel like [Megan] turned positivity into being punk rock, you know?” she said.

She's also done some major collaborations. Her most recent one –– a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ "Iris" with Maggie Rogers –– peaked at no. one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Bridgers promised to perform the cover if Trump lost the 2020 election. The song was available on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-can download. Proceeds went toward Fair Fight, a voting-rights organization led by Democratic party politician Stacey Abrams.

Most recently, Bridgers made headlines after she sided with Manson's alleged victims following recent abuse accusations. "I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room,'" she tweeted. "I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."