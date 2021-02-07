Phoebe Bridgers Takes 'SNL' to 'Kyoto' With a Spirited Performance

✖

Phoebe Bridgers set the Saturday Night Live stage on fire with her rendition of 'Kyoto' last night. The Los Angeles native performed two sets on the show, as is customary. After dropping her latest album Punisher, the 26-year-old has had quite a whirlwind year. She performed a few late-night spots, one with James Corden and the others with Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.

Fans of the singer were thrilled by the performance, crediting Bridgers with actually pumping up the mood of the week with the song. "So the best i've felt all week was jumping around singing kyoto while phoebe bridgers sang on snl," one fan wrote on Twitter. "I think I might crush on Phoebe Bridgers for a little while," another added.

Her recent collaborations with Bright Eyes called "Miracle of Life" peaked at no. eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her third entry. She earned her fourth entry, peaking at no. 1, in the same month for her rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" with Maggie Rogers. The Saturday Night Live performance comes as she prepares for the upcoming Grammys, where she is nominated for four awards this year: best new artist, best alternative album, best rock song, and best rock performance. She shares the last nom with the female group HAIM. While also admitting she went to high school with the sisters, she told Billboard she needed to call them with following the news. “We haven’t even discussed it yet, I need to call them, but it’s hilarious,” she said. “I was a freshman when Alana was a senior. I saw Haim when their parents were still in the band.”

I somehow managed to go this long without a) knowing what Phoebe Bridgers looks like and b) having heard any of her music and I HAVE REGRETS!!!! SHES SO CUTE — gracie ⚡️ (@gthreepio) February 7, 2021

phoebe bridgers 💖💘💘💕💞💞💓💞💞💘💘 — liraz (@myonIyangel) February 7, 2021

Recently the star informed her followers that she's standing in solidarity with the multiple women who've recently come forward with allegations against Marilyn Manson. She also shared a personal story of her visit to the artist's house where she revealed he has a "rape room." "I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan," she wrote in the tweet. "I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward." She continued, blasting Manson's label and manager who've since cut ties with the artist. "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f––ing pathetic."