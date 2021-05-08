'SNL' New Tonight With Host Elon Musk: How to Watch

✖

Saturday Night Live returns tonight to begin the home stretch of season 46 of the late-night NBC staple. And with its return on May 8, so comes the most controversial guest host of the season in Elon Musk. While the outrage pales compared to past hosts like Andrew Dice Clay and Donald Trump, people are still sharing their adverse reactions online and trying to stir up drama before the show.

Miley Cyrus joins Musk as musical guest and makes for a pairing that could make both sides of our growing social debate unhappy. One is a questionable billionaire and the other is an unbridled pop star, combining their powers to make vocal Americans — and others around the globe thanks to a global live stream on YouTube — a chance to pretend their complaints matter.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET, airing live from coast to coast and streaming live on NBC.com with access through your cable provider. You can also tune in through any streaming platforms that handle live television, such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling, and YouTubeTV. If you can wait until the next day, regular viewers can tun in on Hulu and Peacock.

Musk joins a line of odd hosting choices for the late-night sketch show, though he might be the first to have toes in the online world and culture. Donald Trump doesn't count. Apart from Trump, we've seen Steve Forbes host, Al Sharpton, Ralph Nader and more. He's also far less controversial than hosts like Martin Lawrence, Andrew Dice Clay and Steven Seagal.

Cyrus is not a stranger to the halls of 30 Rock and Studio 8H, hosting several times while also playing musical guest at least twice. Expect her to appear in a sketch or two, especially if Musk proves to be a bit stiffer than they'd appreciate on the sketch comedy show.

Musk was already creating some controversy in his initial promo for Saturday's new episode. In it, Musk can be seen wearing a handkerchief as a facemask, something that isn't supported by the CDC or other health bodies. At the same time, he was allowed in the building and on the show, so something must be OK with the producers and managers at 30 Rock. Morgan Wallen was forced off his initial musical appearance completely just a few months ago.

