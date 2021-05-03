'SNL' Reveals Final Hosts, Musical Guests for Season 46

✖

Saturday Night Live revealed the hosts for the final two new episodes of Season 46 on Monday. The show finishes up a nearly-month-long hiatus this weekend with a new episode on Saturday, kicking off three consecutive new episodes. On May 15, comedian Keegan-Michael Key will host, with "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo as the musical performer. On May 22, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will host, with rapper Lil Nas X as the musical performer.

SNL returns with its first new episode since April 10 this Saturday, May 8 with Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosting and Miley Cyrus returning as the musical performer. Key will make his SNL hosting debut on May 15, a month before his new series, Schmigadoon!, debuts on Apple TV+. The series co-stars SNL cast member Cecily Strong and former SNL star Fred Armisen. Strong and Key play a couple who find a town stuck in a Golden Age movie musical and they cannot escape until they find true love. Key shot to fame with the Emmy-winning Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele.

Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021

As for Rodrigo, she must be incredibly excited to be invited to SNL. During the Feb. 20 episode, the show featured "Drivers License" in a sketch with host Rege-Jean Page. Rodrigo watched it live and tweeted her shock immediately. "I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal," Rodrigo told Radio.com. Rodrigo's solo album Sour will be released on May 21.

The May 22 episode will be Taylor-Joy's first hosting gig as well. She won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award for Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. She also starred in The New Mutants and the Oscar-nominated Emma last year. She also played Gina Gray in Peaky Blinders.

MONTERO + NEW SONG

5/22 🧡🥵 pic.twitter.com/DZwaWq4cWN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 3, 2021

Lil Nas X, who was also the target of an SNL parody this season, will perform during Taylor-Joy's episode. He already confirmed on Twitter he plans to perform his single "Montero (Call Me By My Name)," as well as a new song on the show. The video for "Montero" caused a stir as it shows the rapper provocatively dancing with Satan. He also teamed up with the collective MSCHF to sell "Satan Shoes" that contained real human blood. The shoes were based on a Nike shoe, prompting Nike to sue MSCHF. The two sides reached a settlement, the terms of which were not publicly disclosed.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

