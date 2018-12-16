‘SNL’ Fans Fear for Miley Cyrus Wardrobe Malfunction During Performance

Saturday Night Live said goodbye to 2018 with two songs from Miley Cyrus, who performed alongside producer Mark Ronson and John Lennon‘s son, Sean Lennon. During Cyrus’ first performance, fans feared she might suffer a wardrobe malfunction because she was not wearing a shirt under her jacket.

Cyrus is an SNL favorite, having performed on the 40th anniversary special in 2015 and made several appearances as a performer and host. Her first hosting gig came in 2011, and she came back in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

This year, Cyrus performed “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” her new collaboration with Ronson, the producer best known for his Bruno Mars collaboration “Uptown Funk.”

Me waiting for Miley Cyrus to have a wardrobe malfunction pic.twitter.com/tdA0BFvw19 — Brooke Taylor (@brookek_taylor) December 16, 2018

During her performance of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” Cyrus wore an open jacket without a shirt under it.

“Watching Miley Cyrus perform in this outfit is like watching that guy tight rope walk over the Grand Canyon on live television,” one fan wrote.

“#MileyCyrus just waiting for a wardrobe malfunction. Keep that jacket on girl,” added another.

“Miley Cyrus is going to be nominated for an Emmy for practical effects for that double stick tape that kept her from an SNL wardrobe malfunction,” another fan joked.

Next, she sang a cover of Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Christmas classic “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with their son, Sean. Cyrus and Sean released a recording of the song during the week.

MILEY’S PERFORMANCE FOR WAR IS OVER OMG THAT WAS AMAZINGG #snl #MileyonSNL — 💔 NBLAH 💔 (@TeamMileyyLA) December 16, 2018

“This song… is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of ‘What have we done?’ Are we doing enough, are we actually active?” Cyrus said of “Happy Xmas” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “All we do is complain and we don’t actually get out there and do enough in our communities. I think it’s so timely for right now.”

“Happy Xmas” was first recorded and released as a single in 1971 as a protest song against the Vietnam War. Since its release, the song has been covered countless times and became a Christmas standard heard during the holiday season. Artists who have covered the song include Sarah McLachlan, Neil Diamond, Jimmy Buffet, Vanessa Carlton, Cory Monteith and Melissa Etheridge.

Aside from working on a new album, Cyrus is also returning to acting with a role in an upcoming episode of Black Mirror. She confirmed the rumors in an interview with Howard Stern Wednesday, and admitted it was the “First time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work.”

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” Cyrus said, referring to the devastating wildfires in Southern California. “But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

Black Mirror Season 3 is expected to be released on Netflix Dec. 28. As for Saturday Night Live, the show will return with new episodes next year.

