‘SNL’: Khalid Debut Performances Receive Massive Social Media Response

Khalid’s debut performances on Saturday Night Live left a big impression on viewers.

The singer brought his songs off his upcoming album Free Spirit to the long-running variety sketch series, as Idris Elba also celebrated his first-time hosting gig on the show.

Viewers took to Twitter to celebrate Khalid’s special performance on the show, with many of his longtime fans celebrating the big milestone in his career.

“‘Talk’ is a great track,” one Twitter user wrote during the singer’s first performance.

“Come through with the love vibes [Khalid],” another user commented.

“Khalid sang four words, [and] I immediately love him. First time I’m ever hearing him,” a third user commented.

Other SNL viewers were not as charmed by the performance, criticizing the singer-songwriter’s looks and complaining about the show’s choice in musical guest.

“totally dubbed and lip synched .. garbage,” one user said accusing the singer.

“I guess Khalid’s been getting fashion inspiration from Guy Fieri?” One user wondered.

“This English fauxccent by Khalid on this new joint has increased by 65 percent,” another commented noticed.

Ahead of Khalid’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, the singer celebrated the release of his new single “My Bad,” off his second studio album. The track showcases his rich vocals in the song that follows him wishing an old lover would stop “blowing up his phone.

The new single comes a week after Khalid announced that Free Spirit is expected to drop on April 5, Billboard reports, along with a short film of the same name that will be screening in theaters worldwide on April 3 for only 24 hours. Fans will also get to listen to the album in full that night.

According to Complex, the film will be released in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who have previously contributed to Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams and BTS’ Burn the Stage.

Khalid — who created the short story with director Emil Nava — will appear on the film alongside Judah Lang, Dizzy Face, Edi Gathegi, Estefania Preciado and Jahking Guillory.

The singer is known for big collaborations, including “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Alessia Cara, and “Eastside with Benn Blanco and Halsey — which Halsey previously performed on SNL earlier this year.

“I had to record my part separately, [but] it was so incredible to hear the completed song, and even more fun to get everyone together when we performed on the American Music Awards,” he told Complex of “Eastside”. “It’s always exciting to see a song climb the charts, but when you have done it with friends, it’s even more special.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will return with a new episode March 30 featuring Sandra Oh as host and Tame Impala as musical guest.