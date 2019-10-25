‘SNL’ Has Harry Styles Pulling Double Duty for November 16 Episode

Saturday Night Live announced the hosts and musical performers for its November slate, including former One Direction singer Harry Styles. The “Lights Up” singer will pull double duty for the Nov. 16 episode, acting as both host and musical performer. He will be the second musician of Season 45 to fill both duties, following this weekend’s episode featuring Chance the Rapper.

On Thursday afternoon, NBC confirmed Kristen Stwart will host the Nov. 2 episode, with the group Coldplay performing. Styles, 25, was listed as the host and performer for Nov. 16.

‼️‼️ NOVEMBER SHOWS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/swdp0j4bhq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2019

Styles’ appearance on SNL comes as the singer prepares to release his first album since his self-titled solo debut was released in 2017. Earlier this month, he released the first single from the new album, “Lights Up.”

As part of the promotion for the new single, Styles returned to Instagram after a full year away from posting on the social network. On Oct. 10, he posted a simple photo of himself looking drenched, with a cross hanging from his neck. He returned to Instagram again on Thursday to announce his SNL appearance. That Instagram post has more than 1.69 million likes.

This is not the first time Styles has visited Studio 8H at 30 Rock, but it will be the first time he hosted. In 2017, he perfomed “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York” when Jimmy Fallon hosted. He also appeared with One Direction on the show in 2013 and 2014.

Styles’ decision to try his hand at hosting comes as the singer has hoped to break into acting. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk, but has not found a role since then. There were rumors that he would sign on to star in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid as Prince Eric, but he reportedly turned down the role. Styles also auditioned to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the late singer, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Austin Butler won the part instead.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Styles said his new album is “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

Styles later said he enjoyed working outside One Direction, and appreciated how his fans gave him the perfect environment to grow up in.

“While I was in the band… I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong. I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?’” Styles recalled. “Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”

New episodes of SNL air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The next new episode airs on Oct. 26, with Chance the Rapper hosting and performing.

Photo credit: Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images