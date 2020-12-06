'SNL': Eminem Makes Surprise Cameo for 'Stan' Christmas Sketch

✖

Even Santa Claus has stans... literally. On the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson and the cast parodied Eminem's "Stan," which is about a fan's obsession with the rapper. Although, this time, SNL's "Stu" is asking Santa (played by host Jason Bateman) for a PS5. To top off the hilarious sketch, Eminem himself even made an appearance.

Just like Eminem's "Stan," SNL's "Stu" features Davidson's character penning several notes to Santa. He first asks him to bring him a PS5 for Christmas, as he hasn't been able to find one at stores such as Gamestop. However, when Santa doesn't return his letter, Stu takes things to a scary level, as he writes to him, once again, and even threatens to set him on fire when he comes down the chimney if he doesn't get what he wants. He then says that he still has faith that Santa will bring him the video game device and that he's still a fan (he even gets a "Santa Claus" tattoo across his chest to prove it). The song then gets a bit of help from Dido (a.k.a. Kate McKinnon) who explains that Stu isn't able to get a PS5 on his own as he was fired from his job after stealing from his boss.

After a cameo from Elton John (a.k.a. Bowen Yang), Santa finally decides to write Stu back. He writes him simply that Santa does not actually live at the North Pole in an effort to get him to stop writing him letters and asking for the gaming console. At the end of the video, St. Nick ends up actually sharing the Christmas magic with the real Slim Shady, Eminem himself. The rapper can be seen receiving a gift from Santa, which just so happens to be a PS5. Eminem then says, "I didn't even ask for this. I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu, you f—ed up."

Clearly, SNL was getting into the Christmas spirit on their latest episode in their own, hilarious way, of course. In addition to featuring a parody of Eminem's "Stan," the show also featured multiple performances from Morgan Wallen, the musical guest. He was originally due to be the musical guest for an episode that aired back in October. But, after he was seen getting close with multiple fans shortly before his performance, which was in violation of the show's COVID-19 safety protocols, he was removed from the program. He was ultimately replaced by Jack White.