'SNL': Morgan Wallen Sparks Divided Feelings WIth His Second Chance Performance

About two months after he was removed from Saturday Night Live for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols days before his performance, country singer Morgan Wallen got a chance to redeem himself on the NBC series's latest episode. It was previously announced that Wallen would fulfill the musical guest role on the Dec. 5 episode, with Jason Bateman as the host. So, how did viewers react to the "More Than My Hometown" singer's turn on the SNL stage?

Wallen was originally supposed to be the musical guest on the Oct. 10 episode of SNL. After he was seen getting close with fans, the country singer's performance was canceled out of an abundance of caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He was later replaced on the show by Jack White. Following this news, Wallen took to social media to accept responsibility for the actions that led him to being removed from SNL. He said at the time, while also noting that he did not test positive for COVID-19, "I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday when I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand. [But] my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this."

Wallen got a second chance on the most recent episode of SNL, performing two of his hit songs during the course of the night, and performing in a sketch that poked fun at his incident. But, how did viewers react to the country singer's turn on the sketch comedy series?