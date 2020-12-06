'SNL': Morgan Wallen Sparks Divided Feelings WIth His Second Chance Performance
About two months after he was removed from Saturday Night Live for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols days before his performance, country singer Morgan Wallen got a chance to redeem himself on the NBC series's latest episode. It was previously announced that Wallen would fulfill the musical guest role on the Dec. 5 episode, with Jason Bateman as the host. So, how did viewers react to the "More Than My Hometown" singer's turn on the SNL stage?
Wallen was originally supposed to be the musical guest on the Oct. 10 episode of SNL. After he was seen getting close with fans, the country singer's performance was canceled out of an abundance of caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He was later replaced on the show by Jack White. Following this news, Wallen took to social media to accept responsibility for the actions that led him to being removed from SNL. He said at the time, while also noting that he did not test positive for COVID-19, "I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday when I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand. [But] my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this."
View this post on Instagram
Wallen got a second chance on the most recent episode of SNL, performing two of his hit songs during the course of the night, and performing in a sketch that poked fun at his incident. But, how did viewers react to the country singer's turn on the sketch comedy series?
The Hair
Watching #SNL and wondering if Morgan Wallen’s mullet is ironic or a sincere style choice 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3ugOJBvLfS— Carrie Winchel (@MrsWrocks) December 6, 2020
I absolutely need to grow my hair out like Morgan Wallen. #SNL pic.twitter.com/XZzuxiK6az— Rob 🤠 (@leaningcowboy) December 6, 2020
Fandom
Morgan performing on @nbcsnl! #SNL @MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/FKZqxiNAal— Emily (@WallenUpdates) December 6, 2020
“He like spruced up his mullet for this performance.”— Terry says: Black Lives Matter. (@tcabeen) December 6, 2020
—my spouse, watching Morgan Wallen on SNL
Second Yankee Chance
Morgan Wallen genuinely won me over with that SNL apology sketch. Props to him for owning up 👏🏻👏🏻— Kat Szafranski (@pretentious_kat) December 6, 2020
.@MorganWallen gets a Second Yankee Chance. #SNL @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/9rlAnWgiFq— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) December 6, 2020
Manning Up
Very proud of @MorganWallen for manning up, taking responsibility, and then poking fun at himself tonight on @nbcsnl. Can’t wait to hear which songs he’ll do tonight!— Rebecca (@BeckyStewart13) December 6, 2020
I knew nothing about @MorganWallen beyond how he screwed up his first @nbcsnl appearance. But that self-deprecating skit was the greatest.— Darren Sweeney (@dwsweeney) December 6, 2020
Cleaning Up
Whoever does Morgan Wallen’s crisis control deserves a huge raise this year. #snl— Maggie Gilroy (@MaggieGilroy) December 6, 2020
The Morgan Wallen situation #SNL #morganwallen #jasonbateman #Alabama pic.twitter.com/PdWJ3WrOGg— Raul Carvajal (@NycAnarchy) December 6, 2020
Disappointing
snl transitioning from "stay safe. from snl." to a whole ass confusing morgan wallen partying sketch is my villain origin story— dex (@HB0BARRY) December 6, 2020
Am I the only one who is kinda disappointed that SNL gave Morgan Wallen a second chance? Punishing him with a skit that requires him to laugh at himself in no way makes up for the danger that he put people in #SNL— Olivia (@expecthexpectd) December 6, 2020
SNL bailing out Morgan Wallen was really disappointing— Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) December 6, 2020